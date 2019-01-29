Jharkhand: 2 PLFI ultras awarded life term

Simdega (Jharkhand), Jan 29 (PTI) A local court Tuesday sentenced two People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) ultras to life imprisonment in connection with a seven-year-old case in Simdega district.The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).Additional District Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav awarded the punishment to Cerinius Khadia and Johnson Lugun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of them.Khadia and Lugun were residents of Simdega and West Singhbhum districts respectively.In an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2012, at Odga, three ultras were killed and two others were injured.The two injured ultras, Khadia and Lugun, were arrested later. PTI COR BS PVR NN NSDNSD