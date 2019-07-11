Jharkhand CM meets Javadekar, state to get Rs 4,000 cr for afforestation projects

Ranchi, Jul 11 (PTI) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Thursday directed officials to transfer to Jharkhand Rs 4,046.19 crore for afforestation projects in the state, an official release said here.The amount was made available from the corpus of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). The direction came after Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das met the Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change in New Delhi. The meeting was also attended by top officials of the state and central governments.At the meeting, Javadekar appreciated the development works in the state and said that it has attracted the attention of the entire nation.Das also requested Javadekar to include the Damodar and the Subarnarekha River in the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for the overall development of the catchment areas.To this, the Union Minister said whole process would be completed soon.The chief minister said online proposals for forest clearance requires improvement so that whole information could be transmitted simultaneously and it could be executed in a certain time frame.Javadekar assured him that positive decisions in the interest of the state will be taken after discussion with officials. PTI PVR NSDNSD