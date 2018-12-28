Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das completes four years in office

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das completed four years in office on Friday, announcing a scheme to help the girl child and also gave a report card of the achievements of his government during this period.Das announced 'Mukhya Mantri Sukanya Yojana' for girl child from January 1 next year at a press conference here. He was sworn in as chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014."Mukhya Mantri Sukanya Yojana will be launched with the government depositing Rs 5,000 in the account of the mother as soon as a baby girl is born and subsequently the same amounts will be deposited when the girl is admitted to Class I, V, VIII, X and XII and Rs 10,000 will be deposited when the girl attains the age of 18-20 years," Das said.He said, "If the girl wants to continue further studies the government will help her. If she wants to get married then the government will give Rs 30,000. From birth to marriage this scheme will help end dropout and child marriage.The chief minister said more than 35 lakh jobs and self-employment opportunities have been given to the people of the state in the past four years.About one lakh youths were given government jobs with 95 per cent belonging from Jharkhand and the process of recruitment for 50,000 is on, he said.Das said the priority of his government is not only to double the income of farmers by 2022 but help them to make it four times.Under MUDRA loan scheme, 14.5 lakh youths were given self-employment while 90 per cent women got jobs in the textile industry, he said.Das said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palamu on January 5 to lay the foundation stone for the long-pending Mandal dam project that would help meet water requirement in the Palamu and Garwha districts.Construction, renovation and deepening of 5,000 ponds will also be taken up, he said.Crediting the achievements of the last four years of his rule to 'Team Jharkhand', comprising his Cabinet ministers, officials, police, the government employees and the people, Das said political stability enabled the government to do several developmental works."Jharkhand was known as scam Jharkhand, naxal Jharkhand and corrupt Jharkhand earlier. But in the last four years, the image has changed as there are no corruption allegations, no naxal problem, peace and stability. Where there is peace, development takes place and development in the state is on the rapid path," the chief minister said.The state government is working for every section, including tribals, Dalits, the exploited, deprived, women and the minority, he said.Speaking on the government's pledge to empower women, Das said rural women have become entrepreneurs after forming 'Sakhi Mandals' and the government is helping them in their endeavour.As many as 47 lakh women were given free gas cylinders and oven and 13 lakh more women will be provided with gas/oven by March next year, he said."So long village economy is not strengthened the states economy will not be strengthened. So, the government is also focusing to strengthen the rural economy," he said.Road network is being laid in the villages and by 2022 all villages will have drinking water through pipe lines, he said.At par with new India, he said the state government has also embarked upon new Jharkhand, under which all the homeless in rural and urban areas will get houses and to start with 27,000 dwellings will be given to the homeless in Ranchi from January, 2019.To provide job opportunities, the state government has underlined Rs 700 crore to make the youth skilled and on January 10, one lakh youth will be given jobs, he said.The chief minister congratulated the electricity department for achieving the target in electrifying every home by December 31 - solar power was being provided in remote villages.Jharkhand State Andolankaris are being given a pension amount between Rs 3000 and Rs 5000 for their role in the statehood agitation, he said."We are a developing state and through good governance, confidence of people, we will become a developed state," Das added. PTI PVR RG ABHABH