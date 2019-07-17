Jharkhand court modifies 'donate Quran' order

Ranchi, Jul 17 (PTI) A court here Wednesday modified its order asking a college girl, arrested for an offensive Facebook post, to donate copies of the Quran as a pre-condition for bail.The court of Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh had on Monday granted the conditional bail to Richa Bharti and had asked to submit a copy of the holy book to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city.The direction evoked a huge outcry on social media with the hashtag #RichaBharti trending on Twitter on Tuesday.The court Wednesday changed its order and allowed her regular bail by furnishing bail bond of Rs 7000 and two sureties of like amount each.Judicial Magistrate Singh imposed the condition that one of the bailers should be a resident of Ranchi district and another must be a relative of the petitioner. PTI PVR KK SNS ZMN