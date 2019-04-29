Jharkhand: CRPF jawan carries sick poll official for 3 km; saves his life

Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) A CRPF jawan saved the life of an on-duty election official in Jharkhand Monday after he carried him on his shoulders for about 3 km when the latter fell sick during polling, a senior official said.He said the incident took place at booth number 179 in Sarango in Gumla district at about 4 pm when a staffer, Leonard Lakda, at the centre suddenly collapsed with a bleeding nose.Constable Anil Sharma of the CRPF's 226th battalion was deployed at the booth for security duty and seeing this, he immediately picked up Lakda on his shoulders and rushed to a nearby health centre, about 3 km from the booth, he said.As Gumla is a Naxal-affected region, armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force accompanied their colleague to the health centre, the official added. Doctors of the health centre praised the jawan for his intelligent and bold move as that saved the life of the election official who probably was hit by the severe heat wave prevailing in the area, he said.Three parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand - Lohardaga, Palamu and Chatra - went to polls Monday. The state has 14 seats in total. PTI NES KJ