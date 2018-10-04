Jharkhand cuts diesel price by Rs 2.50 a litre

Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand government Thursday reduced diesel price by Rs 2.50 per litre, an official release said here. Chief Minister Raghubar Das asked Commercial Department Secretary K K Khandelwal to take necessary action in this regard, it said. The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices, after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1. PTI PVR RBT MKJ