Jharkhand grand alliance announces seats for parties

Ranchi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Opposition grand alliance in Jharkhand on Sunday announced their seat-sharing formula among the Congress, the JMM, the JVM (Prajatantrik) and the RJD for the 14 Lok Sabha seats "The Congress will contest in seven seats, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will contest four and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM) two. The maha gathbandhan has left Palamau seat to the RJD," state Congress president Ajoy Kumar said at a press conference here. Along with the state Congress president, JMM chief Shibu Soren, JMM's working president Hemant Soren and JVM president Babulal Marandi were present in the press conference, while there was no representation from the RJD. In a separate media briefing Rashtriya Janata Dal state general secretary Sanjay Singh Yadav said the party did not accept the seat-sharing formula, which was decided in the absence of them. "Our stand is clear. We will contest from Palamau and Chatra. If not given, then we will decide to field candidates in other seats," Yadav said. He alleged the Congress, JMM and the JVM announced the seat-sharing formula unilaterally without the RJD's consent. Asked whether the state unit would talk to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav over the issue, the general secretary said he could not comment on this As per the seat adjustments, the Congress will contest from Ranchi, Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Singhbhum (ST), Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Chatra, while the JMM will field candidates from Dumka (ST), Rajmahal (ST), Giridih and Jamshedpur. The JVM will contest from Godda and Koderma seats. Kumar said the grand alliance has left Palamau seat to the party and believed that the RJD would accept the seat-sharing formula to unseat the BJP government. He reiterated that the Opposition had decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of the Congress, while the leadership would fight the assembly election under JMM working president Hemant Soren. The four-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state will start on April 29.