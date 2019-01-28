Jharkhand HC refuses to stop JPSC mains examination

Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court refused Monday to stop the undergoing mains examinations of the state public services commission, saying it would be injustice to the candidates.The bench of Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose and JusticeAnubha Rawat, however, said that the Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC) results should not be published till the court's order.Appearing for petitioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, advocate R S Mazumdar alleged before the bench that the JPSC changed rules after the start of the process of the examination which has many "irregularities".He also alleged that some genuine candidates were leftout of the exams.The court also directed to make candidates asdefendants and said a notice be published in two newspapers byJanuary 30 so that candidates could become defendants.The next date for hearing has been fixed for February25.The main examinations of the JPSC started on January 25and will continue till February 1.Advocate General Ajit Kumar submitted that as theexamination has begun it would be improper to stop it midway. PTI CORR PVR RG DPB