Jharkhand HC reserves order on Lalu's bail petition

Ranchi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved judgement on the bail petition of RJD president Lalu Prasad in fodder scam cases. After hearing arguments of the petitioner as well the CBI, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh reserved his order. Earlier, on December 21 last, the bench had deferred the hearing on Prasad's bail plea for January 4. The RJD chief is languishing in Ranchi jail since December 2017 after conviction in multi-crore fodder scam cases. PTI CORR PVR SNS RCJ