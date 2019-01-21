Jharkhand HC stays summons against Rahul Gandhi on defamation complaint

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday stayed the summons issued by a lower court against Congress president Rahul Gandhi on a defamation complaint filed by a BJP youth wing member.Justice S Chandrasekhar also issued a notice to the petitioner, Naveen Jha, according to Rajiv Ranjan, counsel for Gandhi.The court of sub-divisional magistrate Ajay Kumar Gudia had on December 12 directed issuance of summons to Rahul Gandhi to appear before it.Gandhi's lawyer had challenged the order in the Jharkhand High Court.In his petition before the lower court, Jha had alleged that at the Congress national convention on March 18 last year Rahul Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against BJP leaders.The petitioner, who is a member of the BJP's youth wing executive committee, claimed that the remarks had hurt his sentiments and had spoilt the image of the party. He had sought Rs 10 crore in damages for the alleged defamatory remarks.The High Court will now hear the case after four weeks. PTI CORR PVR SNS RT