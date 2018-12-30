scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Jharkhand JDU chief joins Congress

(Eds: Giving slug) New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Jaleshwar Mahato, former Jharkhand minister and state president of the Janata Dal (United), joined the Congress on Saturday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed Mahato to the party, it said. Mahato was a JDU MLA from the Baghmara Vidhan Sabha constituency from 2000-09. His joining the Congress is seen by political analysts as a blow to the Nitish Kumar-led JDU in Jharkhand. PTI ASKHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos