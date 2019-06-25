Jharkhand Minorities Commission visits Ansari's village

Jamshedpur, June 25 (PTI) A three-member team of the Jharkhand State Minorities Commission on Tuesday visited the village of a 24-year-old man who died after being thrashed by a mob for alleged theft in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Tabrez Ansari was thrashed on June 17 and he succumbed to injuries on June 22. Commission chairman Mohammad Kamal Khan said, "We have visited the victim's village, Kadamdiha, as well as the spot of the incident and gathered details from the deceased's family members." The team also met district officials, he told PTI, adding that the police and district administration have taken all necessary measures to apprehend the culprits and to check the recurrence of such incidents. "We have told the Seraikela-Kharswan district police that the guilty should not be spared and innocents should not be implicated," Khan said. The commission chairman said no one had the right to take law into their hands and added that if Ansari was accused of theft he should have been handed over to the police. In view of the sensitivity of the incident, Khan suggested that the administration convene peace committee meetings from district to block levels and instill confidence in people. "Such initiatives will help maintain communal harmony," he observed. The commission also assured that it would look into the demand for compensation and a job to the victim's wife, besides a house under the Ambekar Awas Yojana. Superintendent of Police Karthik S had said that the police apprehended 11 people, including Pappu Mandal, who was named in the FIR, and suspended two police officials in connection with the incident. PTI BS PVR RG AAR