Jharkhand mob victim's viscera samples sent to forensic lab

Jamshedpur, Jun 28 (PTI) Viscera samples of Jharkhand mob victim, Tabrej Ansari, have been sent to a forensic lab in Ranchi to ascertain the exact cause of his death as his postmortem report did not indicate it, a senior doctor said Friday. Seraikela-Kharsawan district civil surgeon A N Dey said the exact cause of Ansari's death can be confirmed only when the forensic lab report is received in a fortnights time.The autopsy, he said, was conducted in-camera by athree-member medical board constituted by the districtadministration in the presence of a magistrate. Ansari (24) was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 17 on suspicion of theft. The recently married man was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman". So far 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Ansari was rushed to the Saraikela district hospital after he complained of uneasiness on June 21. On June 22, he was referred to the Tata Hospital in Jamshedpur where he was declared brought dead.Suspecting that Ansari's death could have been sudden, Dey said footage of the CCTV installed at the jail showed that he returned from the toilet the morning after his assault, asked for water from an inmate and drank it. The man had external injuries on his left leg and hand,and a cut mark on his skull. No internal injury was detected, Dey said quoting the postmortem report. The victim did not have symptoms of brain hemorrhage nor complained of headache during the intervening four daysbetween his assault and death, the civil surgeon added.