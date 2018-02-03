JICA asks Assam to remove impediments in project completion

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today urged the Assam government to sort out the problematic areas that are hindering the timely completion of projects funded by it in the state.

"There are problems in entry permission procedures. The security situation is also a cause of concern. Availability of land, preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment and counterpart funds are matters of concern in Assam," JICA India Office Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto said on the first day of the two-day global investors? summit ?Advantage Assam?.

Sakamoto said that the Assam government has to work to overcome these challenges, so that JICA can maintain its good track ecord and return value for the investments made in the state.

?JICA has a long presence in Assam. We had been working in the state since 1981 and we are keen to expand our cooperation with the state,? Sakamoto said.

JICA has committed projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in Assam at the moment, including the water supply and sewerage treatment projects in Guwahati.

Besides those in Assam, JICA is engaged in projects in other North Eastern states too, including forest management and connectivity projects. PTI DG ESB TR JM