Jigsaw Academy Ranked #1 Training Institute in India by Analytics India Magazine

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, India, November 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --This past week, Analytics India Magazine released its rankings on the top data science training institutes in the country and Jigsaw Academy has been ranked the top data science training institute in the country by Analytics India Magazine. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791393/Jigsaw_Academy.jpg )These rankings are released annually by Analytics India Magazine, one of India's foremost analytics journals. With the latest announcement, Jigsaw Academy has now been ranked #1 in data science training for four years (2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013), having also topped the list in 2018.The team at AIM takes a variety of parameters - course content, comprehensiveness, faculty details and their expertise, student experience during and after a program, placement assistance, pedagogy and more - into account for their assessment of the various institutes.Jigsaw Academy expressed its gratitude towards students in a statement made after the ranking was announced. "We want to thank all our students, past and present, for their continued support and engagement," said Gaurav Vohra, CEO of Jigsaw Academy."We're very proud of the fact that we have been able to deliver a high standard of education to every person who enrols in any of our courses and that is a standard we are constantly striving to maintain. The first time we topped the rankings, we saw it as an achievement. Our ambition led us to doing so the second time. And now, it has become a commitment, to every person who has ever studied with us, or intends to do so."This announcement follows two other major announcements, where the Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning course by University of Chicago and Jigsaw Academy was ranked number 2 in the list of executive data science courses in India and the Full Stack Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence was ranked number 4 in the list of best courses and programs on artificial intelligence in India.Jigsaw Academy offers a wide range of data science programs, covering topics such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Data Science, Business Analytics, HR Analytics and more.Jigsaw Academy also collaborates with stalwarts in the educational and professional spaces, such as the University of Chicago and IBM. The Post Graduate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning is one of the elite flagship programs offered by the University of Chicago and Jigsaw Academy. They also provide a variety of teaching methodologies, including online video classes, in-person instructor-led sessions by faculty and industry experts, as well as self-learning.About Jigsaw Academy Jigsaw Academy is a global award-winning online analytics and Big Data training provider, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded by the duo of Gaurav Vohra and Sarita Digumarti, Jigsaw Academy has helped over 50,000 students in 30+ countries build a successful career in analytics with their specialized industry oriented courses.Ranked No. 1 for analytics training in India by Analytics India Magazine50,000+ students trained in over 30+ countries60,000+ hours of corporate training delivered3000+ companies with Jigsaw students1M+ hours of learning content viewed in a month