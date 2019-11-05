Jigsaw Academy’s Full Stack Data Science Program Recognized By NASSCOM

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, today announced the recognition by NASSCOM for its Full-stack Data science program. The course was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Course Alignment for complying the course to the National Occupation Standards (NOS) for Artificial Intelligence/Big Data Analysis family by NASSCOM. The National Occupational Standards (NOS) assesses the courses on nine performance parameters - Import Data, Pre Process Data, Perform exploratory data analysis, Perform research and design of algorithm networks, Applied pre-defined algorithmic model, Evaluate risk of deploying algorithmic models, Evaluate business performance of algorithmic models, Define business outcomes and create visualizations and Collect and define business requirements. Speaking about the Academys vision of helping candidates achieve their true potential, Mr. Gaurav Vohra, Co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy said, The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for professionals. The award is a testimony of our commitment towards the technical excellence of our courses. Recently, Jigsaw Academy was also recognised as NASSCOMs Partner of Excellence for the year. The apex body for IT-BPM industry in India had awarded the Certificate of Course Alignment to the Academy for their Foundation of Artificial Intelligence and Foundation of Big Data Analytics curriculums. About NASSCOMNASSCOM, a not-for-profit industry association, is the apex body for the 180 billion dollar IT BPM industry in India, an industry that has made a phenomenal contribution to India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure and global visibility. Established in 1988, NASSCOMs relentless pursuit has been to constantly support the IT BPM industry in India, in the latters continued journey towards seeking trust and respect from varied stakeholders, even as it reorients itself time and again to remain innovative,without ever losing its humane and friendly touch. NASSCOM is focused on building the architecture integral to the development of the IT BPM sector through policy advocacy, and help in setting up the strategic direction for the sector to unleash its potential and dominate newer frontiers.About Jigsaw AcademyEstablished as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data science training. It has been recognized as the number one institute for data science training in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries. PWRPWR