Jigsaw Brand Consultants to Organise the First Ever Discussion on Women Consumers on 26th October in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Women are the engines of the economy, driving more than 80 percent of all consumers spending and also hold the purse strings for all the major decisions that get taken in the household. Its imperative to understand their brain structures, priorities, worldviews and demographic patterns as distinct and distinguishable in their own right. Jigsaw Brand Consultants, a strategic brand consultancy based in Mumbai will be organising a first ever discussion on women consumers - Decoding Women Consumers and What Makes Them Tick. It is an initiative to deep dive into a womans mind, understanding women as customers, their psyche and what influences their buying behaviour. This will also be the first instance when Jigsaw will unveil its study titled The 9 Avatars of the Indian Woman at this event. This report explores the various types of women cohorts that are emerging in todays society. This insightful event will take place at Dextrus, a co-working space at BKC, Mumbai on 26th Oct. (Friday) at 4.30 pm. RutuModyKamdar, Founder Director of Jigsaw Brand Consultants and Organiser of the event says, This panel discussion is an attempt to dissect the female consumer and throw light on the important brain differences - what is it that makes women sit up and take notice? What are the things that you may have overlooked that need to be accounted for when talking to a woman? What are the layers through which she communicates, and what are the things she is telling you, in the midst of all that shes not. Be it product design, marketing communication, sales experience or after sales - its important to filter decisions based on this deeper knowledge. Gender, which is often an invisible thing, is real and a big determinant of how decision making actually happens. Companies need to invest in becoming female literate in order to be able to influence the woman and push the right buttons. List of eminent panelists to discuss and share their views on the subject are ShamaDalal - Head of Marketing Schwarzkopf; Rameet Singh Arora - COO - HT Digital Streams; Suraja Kishore - EVP & GM McCann; Anupama Kapoor - Founder & Chief Mentor Reboot and Ketaki Agtey - Sathe - Marketer & Communicator. Speaking on the research report, Rutu shares, As women progress and find a voice and medium outside the four walls of their home, they are beginning to find a collective voice in these new communities. Old stereotypes are fading away. The perfect homemaker is making way for a growing segment of perfect balancers. The doting mother is making way for the perfectly happy childless woman, the focused corporate woman' is making way for a woman whos constantly discovering. The research throws light on the many segments that have emerged and the growing voice and power of these segments. There are ample implications for brands, marketers and communicators. Hence our team at Jigsaw thought of doing this study and hold a discussion on the subject so that we could get different perspectives by eminent marketing experts across the Industry. Jigsaw shall continue to explore and hold discussions on such unique subjects in the future, triggering a thought process amidst several segments of society. About Jigsaw Brand Consultants We are a strategic brand consultancy with a focus on unravelling the real insights that drive consumer behaviour. We believe that insights have the power to shape behaviour and create long term relationships. We apply these to create powerful ideas and experiences that resonate with customers for years to come. Over the years weve worked on several types of projects big and small. From working with start-up brands to planning India entry by global brands to also finding ways to revitalize and re-energize legacy brands, we have experience across the spectrum. For further information, please visit: www.jigsawbrandconsultants.com Image:Invite for First Ever Discussion on Women Consumers PWRPWR