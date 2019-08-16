Jilted lover held for 'killing' estranged fiancee, her sister in Mohali: Police

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) A day after two sisters were found murdered in their paying guest accommodation at Zirakpur in Mohali near here, the police arrested a 30-year-old, jilted lover of the elder sister for allegedly killing them.A Chandigarh police team arrested Kuldeep, the son of a retired sub-inspector of the Union territory police, from Delhi railway station and brought him here, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagadale said on Friday.The slain sisters Manpreet Kaur, 29, and Rajwant Kaur, 26 hailed from Abohar in Punjab and were working here at a chemical factory in Zirakpur, he said, adding the elder one had an affair with Kuldeep for the last nine to ten years, but for the last six to seven months, she had fallen apart from him.Manpreet had stopped even taking Kuldeep's calls, prompting the man to suspect that she had developed an affair with someone else, said Jagadale.On the night intervening August 14 and 15, Kuldeep sneaked into the two women's accommodation and began checking the mobile phone of a sleeping Manpreet to ascertain with whom she was having the affair, said the SSP.Manpreet, however, woke up in the middle of the man's act and began scolding him, prompting an infuriated Kuldeep to pick up a scissor-like object and attack her with it, said Jagadale.As Manpreet's younger sister Rajwant woke up, he fatally stabbed her as well, said the SSP, adding Kuldeep fled the scene after committing the crime.The twin murder was discovered on Thursday when the woman's family members, called them up from their village Baluana near Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district.As the duo did not respond to the calls, their family members alerted their acquaintances in Chandigarh, who rushed to the paying guest accommodation and found the two sisters' bodies lying in the pool of blood, said police.The police were subsequently called in and the bodies were removed to the mortuary, said the SSP.During preliminary probe Kuldeep name's cropped as suspect and a video footage showing him running away from the scene of crime was discovered from a nearby CCTV camera.The police subsequently was able to trace Kuldeep's location in Delhi from where he was arrested, said the SSP.PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX