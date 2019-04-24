Jilted lover held for killing woman in UP's Muzaffranagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old woman dead after she refused to marry him in Bahupura village here, police said. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, allegedly killed the woman, Suviti, on Monday, Bhop Station House Officer MS Gill said. "Kumar had threatened the woman with dire consequences after she rejected his marriage proposal," the SHO said. The woman's family in their complaint alleged that they had informed the police about activities of the accused but she was denied protection, he added. PTI CORR RDK CK