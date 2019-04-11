Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie 'The Dead Don't Die' to open Cannes

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) Dark zombie comedy "The Dead Don't Die", directed by Jim Jarmusch, is the opening film at Cannes Film Festival 2019, which begins May 14.The film features Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton facing off against a horde of the undead, reported Variety.Jarmusch also wrote the script for the movie, which will be the first film to screen at this year's Cannes in competition for the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize.The director already won the Camera d'Or in 1984 for "Stranger Than Paradise"."The Dead..." will hit in France cinema halls the same day as its Cannes screening.Focus Pictures is releasing the film in the US on June 14.The star-studded cast also includes Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, and Caleb Landry Jones. The Cannes jury will be chaired by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The panel will present the Palme d'Or at Cannes closing ceremony on May 25. The official selection lineup will be unveiled April 18. PTI RDSRDS