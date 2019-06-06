scorecardresearch
Jimmy Tatro joins Judd Apatow's comedy

Los Angeles, Jun 6 (PTI) "American Vandal" star Jimmy Tatro has boarded filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film.The 27-year-old actor joins Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr, Bel Powley and Pamela Adlon in the project.Details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Davidson's life.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus.Tomei will play Davidson's mother and Maude will play Davidson's sister.The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020. PTI RB RB

