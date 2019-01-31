Jind bypoll results prove Cong can't defeat BJP in Haryana: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The results of the Jind bypoll have proved that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP in Haryana and only a "new political alternative" can throw the saffron party out of power in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday.The Aam Aadmi Party is also gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana."The results of the Jind bypoll has proved that Congress cannot defeat BJP in Haryana. Only a new political alternative can throw BJP out," he tweeted in Hindi.Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra thanked the people of Jind for voting for the development agenda of the Modi government.Patra alleged that the Congress, which fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, had made personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign, but the people of the state rejected such politics.The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party Jannayak Janata Party, floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud. The Congress finished third. The Jind bypoll were held Monday. PTI BUN KJKJ