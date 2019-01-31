Jind bypoll victory shows people's faith in Haryana govt: Khattar

/R Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday the BJP's win in the Jind by-election indicated the people's faith in his government and predicted that the party would win all Lok Sabha seats in the state. "The comprehensive win of the BJP in the bypolls is a clear indication of the increasing faith of the people in the state government's transparent and graft-free governance and uniform development policy," Khattar told reporters here. "The people of Jind also continued with the same trend as was followed during the massive victory of the BJP in elections to five municipal corporations held recently. I'm confident that the party will win all the 10 seats from the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," the chief minister said. The Bharatiya Janata Party won the high-stakes bypoll, which also saw the newly-floated Jannayak Janata Party scoring convincingly higher than parent party Indian National Lok Dal and Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala settling for the third spot. Khattar said the BJP's first major victory in Jind was a "clear indication" that the people had accepted the party's working culture and rejected the "caste-based politics" of the Opposition. He said Jind was the nerve centre of the Haryana politics and the BJP's win in the bypoll would further strengthen its position in the central and western parts of the state. "The people were fed up with the large-scale corruption and nepotism prevailing in the earlier regimes, be it in recruitment or transfers. For the last few years, the mood of the people in the country has changed significantly and they have expressed their faith in the policies and programmes of the BJP," Khattar said. In reply to a question, the chief minister said the assembly election, due in October, would be held on time. "As of now there is no proposal of holding the assembly election along with the Lok Sabha polls. But, in case any such suggestion comes from the Centre, the same could be considered." Asked about the possibility of the BJP forming any alliance during the upcoming assembly election, Khattar said the BJP fought independently for the first time on all 90 seats in the 2014 polls and would go alone this time too. "However, in case any situation arises, the same will be considered at the time of elections." PTI SUNHMB