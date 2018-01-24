Jindal SAW net profit rises 19% to Rs 96 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Pipe maker Jindal SAW today said its standalone net profit jumped 19 per cent to Rs 96.23 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2017. The company posted a net profit of Rs 80.67 crore during the same quarter in the year ago period, it said in a BSE filing. During the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the total income of the company also grew to Rs 2,180.69 crore from Rs 1,466.62 crore in the same period a year ago. Its total expenses during the said quarter were at Rs 2,014.26 crore, against Rs 1,344.35 crore in December quarter of the previous fiscal. Shares of the company today closed 3.69 per cent lower at Rs 168.20 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI SVK ANS MR