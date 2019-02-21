Jindal Stainless, IIT-Roorkee ink pact to impart to students knowledge on stainless steel grades

New Delhi Feb 21 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) Thursday said IIT-Roorkee will begin an elective course on stainless steel and advanced carbon special steel from March. The move is part of a pact signed Thursday between Jindal Stainless and IIT-Roorkee to create awareness about stainless steel and advanced carbon special steel among the graduating students, the company said in a statement. "IIT Roorkee has decided to institutionalise an elective course (optional course) on stainless steel and advanced carbon special steel for the fourth year B.Tech and PG students of the Department of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering. The duration course will be 3.5 months. The course is expected to commence from July 2019. The Architecture and Planning Department of IIT Roorkee will be introducing courses on stainless steel modules in March 2019." Jindal Stainless said. The course will include the study of these metals in detail, including the uniqueness of various grades, behavioural and forming characteristics, determination of life-cycle cost-benefit analysis, and an understanding of the entire gamut of their applications across the globe, it added. "...the course will positively affect public safety, environment sustainability, and economic costs in the long run," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement. "IIT-Roorkee is pleased to enter into a long-term association with Jindal Stainless Ltd on institutionalising a course on stainless steel, whereby, various aspects of the material would be covered in depth in architecture, metallurgy, and materials engineering course curricula," IIT Roorkee Director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI ABI HRS