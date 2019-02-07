Jindal Stainless to participate in Railways' tender for reconstruction of Pamban Bridge

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Thursday said it will participate in a tender floated by Indian Railways for reconstruction of Pamban Bridge connecting Rameswaram on Pamban Island to Mandapam railway station on mainland in Tamil Nadu."Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd , the extended engineering arm of Indian Railways, has included SS 2205 duplex stainless steel grade as an integral component for the fabrication of 4 spans/girders of the new bridge. The company is keen to bid and support Railways in this venture," the company said in a statement.Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, being a local manufacturer, the company is adept to supply an entire gamut of product range, from lean duplex to super duplex stainless steel.SS 2205 duplex grade of stainless steel has an excellent combination of strength, toughness and corrosion resistance, it added. PTI ABI ANU