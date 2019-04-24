Jinergy at PV India Tech: Winning World's Second Largest PV Market with High Efficiency and Reliable Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24th, Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. ("Jinergy"), was invited to speak at PV India Tech 2019, organized by PV Tech. Benefiting from the 100GW target proposed by the Indian Government, the Indian PV market has experienced fast growth in recent years and become the world's second largest PV market. By the end of January 2019, total officially grid-connected PV capacity in India reached 26.02GW and it's estimated that India will install 12.9GW in 2019. Shipping over 600MW solar modules to India, Jinergy became the top 2 module exporter to India in 2018. In the speech entitled Driving toward and beyond grid parity, Dr. Liyou Yang mentioned that high efficiency and reliable quality are key factors influencing LCOE. Cell efficiency of Jinergy Poly, Mono PERC and HJT products are all above industry average. With demonstrated extremely low degradation and PID in third party test and Datong PV application front runner phase I, Jinergy's polycrystalline modules bring more benefits for investors. Moreover, with bifaciality of 78%, Jinergy PERC dual-glass bifacial module generates 5%-25% more power from backside. Power generation and LCOE are significantly optimized. In order to bring breakthrough to LCOE and realize grid parity, Jinergy also prepares HJT super-high efficiency module. Featuring bifacial power generation, excellent low light performance, ultra-low temperature coefficient and degradation, overall power generation of Jinergy HJT module is increased by 44% when compared to regular polycrystalline modules. Power output of JNHM72 champion module reached 452.5W. Besides technology iteration, intelligence manufacturing is also the key factor for Jinergy to take the lead. According to Dr. Liyou Yang, "With Industry 4.0 manufacturing base established, Jinergy is fully powered by automation and all processes are equipped with intelligent close-loop solutions, providing continuous improvement for yield and product efficiency." About Jinergy Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT. By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficien-cy HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years. PWRPWR