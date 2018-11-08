Jinergy's 1500V High-voltage Polycrystalline Modules Successfully Registered in BIS

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GREATER NOIDA, India, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd (Jinergy), the China-based leading PV module manufacturer, announced Jinergy's high-efficiency polycrystalline solar modules have been registered by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), meaning the quality and safety of Jinergy modules met Indian standards and are officially permitted to enter the Indian market. After acquiring Korean KS certification in August, Jinergy was once again highly recognized by the international market. The products granted were 60-cell (265W - 295W) and 72-cell (320W - 360W) 1500V high-voltage polycrystalline modules and were tested in accordance with IS 14286:2010, IEC 61215:2005, IS/IEC 61730 (Part 1):2004 and IS/IEC 61730 (Part 2):2004. Jinergy's high-efficiency polycrystalline modules feature excellent anti-PID performance and can fully adapt to hot and humid environments in India. Meanwhile, 1500V high-voltage modules could significantly increase system voltage, reduce overall cost of system construction, and guarantee high profitability for solar power stations. As a photovoltaic enterprise committed to the "go-global" strategy, Jinergy has accelerated the pace of developing overseas markets. Currently, Jinergy exports high-quality modules to India, Pakistan, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Ukraine and other countries and regions. The Indian market has become one of Jinergy's key target markets because of abundant solar energy resources and the government's stimulation of the ambitious 100GW PV initiative. In the first half of 2018, Jinergy's overseas shipments accounted for 30% of the company's total shipments, and they shipped more than 7% of all China-made modules exported to India. Dr. Liyou YANG, general manager of Jinergy, said, "The successful acquisition of BIS certification will help us further expand in the Indian market and we're expecting to export more than 600MW modules to India by the end of this year." About Jinergy JINERGY, the leading PV cell and module manufacturer headquartered in Shanxi Province, China, follows the technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) monocrystalline and HJT. By the end of 2017, Jinergy had 1.3GW production capacity in Wenshui manufacture base, and realized mass production of Poly C-Si Modules and PERC Mono C-Si Modules. In 2017, the company also commercialized the high efficiency HJT cell & module in the Jinzhong manufacture base, and will expand its production capacity to GW scale and reduce the cost of breakthroughs to decrease LCOE. Learn more at http://en.jinergy.com. Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180528/2144424-1LOGO PWRPWR