Jinergy's Solar Panel Shipments to India Exceed 1GW

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GREATER NOIDA, India, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, announced that the company has supplied over 1GW solar panels to India market in the recent two years.Jinergy LogoBenefiting from the 100GW target proposed by Indian Government, Indian PV market has experienced fast growth in recent years and become the world's second largest PV market. According to Mercom India, India added 3.2 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2019.Jinergy also sees India as one of the promising and dynamic markets in solar industry. Jinergy (Hall 11, 11.26) showcased Poly, Mono PERC and HJT solar panels at Renewable Energy India 2019 (REI 2019), bringing more possibilities to the India solar market.Cell efficiency of Jinergy Poly, Mono PERC and HJT products are all above industry average. With demonstrated extremely low degradation and PID in third party test and Datong PV application front runner phase I, Jinergy's polycrystalline modules bring more benefits for investors. Moreover, with bifaciality of 78%, Jinergy PERC dual-glass bifacial module generates 5%-25% more power from backside. Power generation and LCOE are significantly optimized.In order to bring breakthrough to LCOE and realize grid parity, Jinergy also prepares HJT super-high efficiency module, with power output over 450W. Featuring bifacial power generation, excellent low light performance, ultra-low temperature coefficient and degradation, overall power generation of Jinergy HJT module is increased by 44% when compared to regular polycrystalline modules.By virtue of high efficiency and reliable quality, Jinergy is widely recognized by customers globally. In 2018, overseas shipments of Jinergy accounted for 40% of its total shipments and the number expects to be over 50% this year. "Being added to BNEF Tier 1 list since Q1 2019, Jinergy will continue to bring high quality and reliable solar panel to global market," said Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy.About JinergyJinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180528/2144424-1LOGO PWRPWR