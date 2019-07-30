Jiny, the Startup Behind Jio Saarthi, Launches World's First AssistiveUI Platform for Businesses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India There are two different internet user segments in India - The English speaking India (10% of the population), and the vernacular Bharat (90% of the population). In the last couple of years, cheap data and affordable smartphones have accelerated Internet penetration in Bharat, ballooning the number of Internet users in India to more than 500M. While Bharat has gotten internet access, adoption is still a distant dream. Most of the Bharat users internet usage is limited to just messaging, social media and watching videos which are relatively simpler tasks. They are still miles away from being able to do slightly complex tasks like making online transactions due to lack of digital literacy/proficiency. This has led to 300M people become non-translators, who have internet access but haven't adopted digital commerce and struggle to use complex apps. Hence, Internet businesses are struggling to grow commerce beyond the first 100M internet users. To address this problem, Jiny has created a new class of mobile interfaces called Assistive user Interface (AUI). Its a first-of-its-kind digital handholding solution that guides users at each and every step through vernacular speech hence making digital applications extremely easy to use. Consider it as a Google maps navigation inside an app. To enable any business add this unique assistive capability to their apps, Jiny has launched world's first AssistiveUI platform.Last week, Reliance Jio, which recently became the largest telecom operator in India, launched Jio Saarthi which is powered by Jiny. It's expected to help more than 200M+ Bharat users to make mobile recharge on the MyJio app. It is a huge step towards a digital Bharat.The Jiny platform supports 12 vernacular languages and can easily be integrated with any mobile app. With unique vernacular and assistive capabilities, Jiny promises to transform the digital landscape in India and help business trigger mass digital adoption in Bharat.To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Introducing Jiny - World's First Assistive UI Platform Which is Powering Jio Saarthi To View the Video Click on the Link Below:Introducing Jiny - World's First Assistive UI Platform PWRPWR