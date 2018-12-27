JioCinema to host content from Disney India

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Reliance Jio's movie app JioCinema will now host content from Disney India ranging from Pixar, Marvel, Lucas film etc under an agreement between the two companies."JioCinema and Disney India have come together to offer timeless stories and beloved characters from the biggest brands in storytelling- Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas film to Jio users across age groups," Jio said in a statement. JioCinema app will host a dedicated Disney branded section on the home page with content spanning across movies, animation, series and shorts, under the collaboration. The on-demand video steaming app will offer customisation option where viewers can choose from their Disney, Marvel, Pixar or Star Wars character such as Mickey Mouse, Captain America, and Lightening McQueen and browse the entire range of content available on that character. PTI PRS MRMR