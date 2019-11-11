Jisshu Sengupta to play Vidya Balan's husband in 'Shakuntala Devi'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Popular Bengali film actor Jisshu Sengupta has joined the cast of "Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer" and will be seen playing Vidya Balan's husband in the biopic.Jisshu has featured in Hindi films including "Piku", "Mardaani" and "Barfi!" and will again share screen space with his "NTR" co-star Vidya, who plays the title role."I am thrilled to be a part of 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film and I have already shot some lovely scenes. Working with Vidya is always so much fun. "On set, there isn't a single dull moment when she is around, we're always laughing and joking. Working with Anu has been great too. She is meticulous, knows exactly what she wants and is extremely patient. Its a great team to work with," Sengupta said in a statement.Director Anu Menon said the team has found their Paritosh Banerjee, "a rare mix of poise and intensity", in the actor."Vidya and he make a wonderful pair - bursting into loud laughter every few seconds (off screen) - their chemistry is to watch out for," she added.Based on the life of the math genius, or "human computer", as she was famously called, "Shakuntala Devi", is being shot in Mumbai after an extensive UK schedule. It also stars Sanya Malhotra.Backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the film will see a worldwide release in the summer of 2020. PTI JUR RDSRDS