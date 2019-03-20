Jitendra Singh begins campaign in home turf; targets Cong for holding back projects

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Wednesday targeted the Congress and its allies for "holding back" crucial projects in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency for 40 years. Singh, who hit the campaign trail for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, interacted with BJP office-bearers and workers from different mandals of Reasi district.The Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is seeking re-election from Udhampur. In a blistering attack at the opposition, the BJP leader said many governments represented by the Congress and its allies failed to do justice to the people by turning blind eye towards many welfare projects, and that it was only the Modi government which green-lit such projects. He cited the examples of Shahpur-Kandi national project, Devika rejuvenation project in Udhampur, construction of degree colleges in remote Kastigarh, Kendriya Vidyalayas in Jodhpur and Gandoh, building tunnels of Chhatergala, Khilani-Sudhmahadev and Kaljugar, among others. "Why could all this not happen in last 65 years?" Singh said. Referring to Katra Vaishno Devi as a holy city from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in 2014, the BJP leader said the Katra Vaishno Devi Railway Station was delayed for months together by the UPA dispensation. He also alleged that the work on railway track to Kashmir via Reasi was held up for motivated considerations. "It was only when the issue was taken up with the Modi government that the railway minister personally visited here and the work resumed, on which today, the world's highest railway bridge is under construction," Singh said. On the education front, the MoS said the Modi government approved a record four degree colleges for Reasi, adding Rs 45 crore was spent by the Centre to construct a hostel complex in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University campus, apart from giving nod to many Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya in the state. As part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, it is a matter of pride that Katra has been selected among the 100 icon stations to be developed as model destinations, he said.Singh said the highest-ever package of Central Road Funds and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road funds were allocated for Reasi during the last five years. Apart from the Union minister, BJP state unit president Ravinder Raina also addressed a series of election meetings in the border areas of Bishnah, Arnia and R S Pura in Jammu district.He claimed that the enthusiasm among voters in Jammu and Kashmir reflects that the BJP will sweep the Lok Sabha elections. Hitting out at opposition parties, Raina said they will not be able to open their account in the state in the coming general elections. Congress, he said, was a rejected party and was desperate for its survival in the country. He said the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also "lost their ground in the state".The state unit BJP chief said only the saffron party had the ability and will to provide a strong, decisive and stable government under the leadership of Modi. PTI AB SRY