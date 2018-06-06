jJAGGERY-OIL-VANASPATI-PRICES

JAGGERY-OIL-VANASPATI-PRICES Kolkata, June 6 (PTI) Following are the wholesale rates of jaggery, oil and vanaspati items as quoted by the Posta Bazar Merchants Association here today (rates in Rs. per quintal, unless stated otherwise):

Gur (jaggery): Tin Gur 2700-3400, Pkt Gur (laddo) 3300-3320, Pkt Gur(chowka) N/A, Chakki Gur 3800-4100. Oil and Vanaspati: Refined Groundnut Oil 1850-1900, Mustard 1300-1500, Vanaspati 980-1300, Sunflower Oil Refined 1270-1350 (all 15kg tin), Mustard Oi 8600-8900, Refined Soyabean oil 8000, Refined Rice bran Oil 7800, Refined palmolene 7700.

Mustard seed 3900-4000. --- PTI AKD AKD AKD