JJP, AAP hold roadshow in Haryana's Sonipat; Kejriwal attacks BJP govt

Sonipat (Har), Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of creating divisions in society and appealed to people to reject the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal took part in a roadshow in support of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate from the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat Digvijay Chautala, who is great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. Among others, Digvijay Chautala is pitted against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress and BJP's sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik. Kejriwal was accompanied by Digvijay Chautala and JJP senior leader and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala. He claimed that his party did not discriminate along caste lines and took everyone along. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made a reference to the Jat quota violence which broke out in parts of Haryana in February 2016. Sonipat and Rohtak districts were the epicentre of the violence. Kejriwal blamed the BJP government in the state for the violence which broke out three years ago and had left over 30 dead and scores injured. He alleged that while the BJP government was pursuing "divisive agenda", on the other hand the AAP government in Delhi was busy in carrying out development works like building schools, hospitals, ensuring uninterrupted and cheap power and water supply to people. "What has the Khattar government done for the youth, traders and farmers? In the last five years, its only achievement has been to create divisions among various sections of society. Haryana was known for brotherhood of communities, but the Khattar government spoilt that," Kejriwal alleged. "If you want riots and unrest, vote for Khattar sahib (BJP) but if you want schools, hospitals, uninterrupted and cheap power and water supply, better future for children, jobs then vote for the JJP-AAP combine. The way we carried out development works in Delhi, we will also improve things in Haryana," Kejriwal said. He appealed to people to support JJP-AAP candidates on all the 10 LS seats in Haryana, which go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. The JJP is contesting seven seats while the remaining three are being fought by the AAP.