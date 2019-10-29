JJP doesn't indulge in politics of intimidation: Chautala

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, saying the JJP did not indulge in politics of intimidation and threats.Asked about the delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra despite the BJP-Sena alliance, Raut had said, "There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in the jail."Responding to the remarks, Chautala said, "It is not our intention to fight others or use politics of intimidation and threats. We want to implement honest politics for the next 5 years.Taking a dig at Raut, Dushyant added," It means he knows who Dushyant Chautala is. My father has been in the jail for six years. He never asked about his well-being. Ajay Chautalaji has not come out before term. Such statements don't add to Sanjayji's stature."Dushyant further said Raut's party had been associated with the BJP for long while his Jannayak Janta Party was formed 11 months ago.The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP over the post of the Chief Minister in Maharashtra as party president Uddhav Thackeray has been insisting on the 50:50 formula on power sharing. PTI JTR RDK CPS