JJP fields Digvijay Chautala against Hooda from Sonipat

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Jannayak Janata Party on Monday announced its three Lok Sabha candidates for Haryana, including Digvijay Chautala from Sonipat against former Haryana chief minister and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda.The party also announced Jai Bhagwan Sharma and Mehmood Khan as its candidates from Kurukshetra and Gurgaon, respectively.The JJP, which recently broke away from INLD after a family feud in the Chautala clan, is contesting the Lok Sabha election in Haryana in alliance with AAP.The party is founded by Ajay Chautala, father of Digvijay Chautala, and Dushyant Chautala.The AAP is contesting on three seats, while JJP is fighting on the remaining seven seats in the state. PTI JTR ABHABH