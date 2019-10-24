JJP leader Dushyant Chautala leading from Uchana Kalan seat

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala was leading over his nearest BJP rival Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan constituency in Haryana's Jind district.The JJP leader has attained a comfortable lead of 10,420 votes over Lata, who is a sitting MLA and wife of former Union Minister Birender Singh, according to latest trends.Dushyant is a former MP from Hisar, who floated the JJP last year after a vertical split in the INLD following a family feud in the Chautala clan. PTI SUN CHS VSD DVDV