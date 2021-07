Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) JJP's Amarjeet Dhanda won the Julana seat by defeating the ruling BJP's Parminder Singh Dhull by a margin of 24,193 votes in the Haryana assembly election on Thursday. Dhull, a turncoat who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, was the sitting MLA from the seat. Polls to the 90-member Haryana assembly were held on Monday. PTI SUN VSD HMB