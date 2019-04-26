JJP's Naina Chautala terms BJP's Sirsa candidate Sunita Duggal 'barsati mendak'

Sirsa (Har), Apr 26 (PTI) Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala's mother and JJP MLA Naina Chautala launched a sharp attack on Sunita Duggal, the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, terming her a "barsati mendak" (seasonal politician) who would not be seen once the polls are over.The 51-year-old MLA from Dabwali in Sirsa district further said Duggal (51), the bureaucrat-turned-politician, had mostly spent her life "sitting in air conditioned rooms and does not know what the life in villages is like".Reacting to the barb, Duggal said, "frogs (mendak) eat mosquitoes, at least they do some good. But I want to tell her (Naina) that they (the Chautalas) are crocodiles who looted Sirsa".When asked who is her nearest rival, Duggal replied, "There is no competition, it is a one-sided race".Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.Naina Chautala was here to campaign for Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Nirmal Singh Malhadi fielded against BJP's Duggal and Congress' state president Ashok Tanwar.She claimed that Malhadi was far ahead in the race and would win with a comfortable margin."Duggal is a barsati mendak who has come here for a few days only to seek votes. Have you seen her here for the last five years. After May 12, you will not see her here again," Naina Chautala, wife of former MP Ajay Chautala, said."I tell people that when she comes to seek votes, just question her what her party has done for the farmers. Has any school been upgraded here... They only do politics on various issues to seek votes," she said.She further said that people of Sirsa are wise and they will not back a "seasonal politician" and will support Malhadi, who has been "with them all through". PTI SUN DPB