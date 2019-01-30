JK admin grants Rs 50 lakh award money to meritorious students

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration Wednesday granted Rs 50 lakh award money to over 400 meritorious class 10 and 12 students of the state board, officials said.The School Education Department will award Rs 15,000 each to 99 meritorious class 12 pass students of Kashmir division and 100 such students from the Jammu division, an official spokesman said.Similarly, Rs 10,000 each will be granted to 98 and 100 class 10 pass students from the Jammu and Kashmir divisions respectively, he said.The money will be sent through direct benefit transfer mode, the official said.Meanwhile, the state's School Education Department granted scholarship of Rs 3.5 lakh in favour of 12 cadets of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun who hail from Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said. PTI AB AD AD INDIND