JK Advisor reviews commissioning of Srinagar-Leh transmission line

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) The adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Saturday reviewed preparedness for commissioning of Srinagar-Leh transmission line and discussed the proposed mode for execution of 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project on the Chenab river, an official spokesperson said. Senior functionaries of Power Grid Corporation of India were present at the review meeting, he said. The Advisor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, was informed that the line from Leh to Alasteng (Srinagar) having four substations at Leh, Khalsti, Kargil and Drass is complete in all respects and is ready for charging, he said. The line will ensure connectivity of Ladakh region with National Grid and subsequent availability of power supply to the region round-the-year, he added Meanwhile, the advisor reviewed the proposed mode of execution for 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project (HEP) here in a meeting. The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the development of 850 MW Ratle hydro project on river Chenab as a joint venture with a Central PSU with a definite ownership, spokesman said. PTI AB MRMR