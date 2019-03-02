JK approves implementation of PM-SYM from February 15

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Governor administration has accorded sanction to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) scheme in the state from February 15, an official spokesman said Saturday.The state administrative council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik here, accorded the sanction to the implementation of the scheme that will benefit around 38 per cent of the 10 lakh unorganized workers in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.He said 3.60 lakh such workers are registered in the state.The scheme would be implemented by the labour and employment department and its administrative secretary will be the nodal officer, the spokesman said.In another decision, he said the SAC has approved inclusion of 66 villages in the list of backward areas, thereby, fulfilling the long pending demand of people from these areas.The decision would entitle eligible inhabitants of these areas to reap the benefits under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act or Rules in recruitment and admission in professional colleges, the spokesman said.The Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Backward Classes, established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Backward Classes Act of 1997, is the body to recommend the inclusion of villages of various districts in the list of backward areas, he said.The commission is mandated to examine requests for inclusion of any class of citizens as a backward class in the lists and hear complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of any backward class. It will also give advice to the government, the spokesman said.He said various parameters are adopted by the commission for declaring any area as 'Backward'. These largely include social and educational backwardness of the area together with various indicators. PTI TAS ANBANB