JK approves inclusion of various communities in the list of OSCs

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) Friday approved the inclusion of various communities in the categories of Other Social Castes (OSCs), an official spokesman said. The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved the proposal for inclusion of Jogi, Yogi, Nath, Bouria, Boria and Bowaria communities in the categories of OSCs, the spokesman said. Population of Boria, Bouria and Bowaria in the state is roughly 1500 with very low literacy rate of just 12 per cent. They usually work as labourers. As regards Yogi, Jogi and Nath Community, Mandal Commission has declared them as backward class and their population in the state is about 40,000. The spokesman saidthe decision would go a long way in benefiting these communities in reaping the benefits of reservation. The reservation in direct recruitment is to the extent of 43 per cent which includes SC (eight per cent), ST (10 per cent), OSC (two per cent), Actual Line of Control (three per cent), RBA (20 per cent). Besides, ex-servicemen and physically challenged are entitled to horizontal reservation to the extent of six per cent and three per cent respectively, the spokesman said. Presently, 26 social caste communities are entitled to the benefit of two per cent reservation under J&K Reservation Rules of 2005. Keeping in view the inferior living conditions of these groups, the Backward Class Commission has recommended their inclusion in the other social caste category (OSCs). Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for backward classes is the appropriate body to recommend the inclusion of communities in the list of backward classes. The advice of the Commission is ordinarily binding on the Government. The Commission is mandated to examine requests for inclusion of any class of citizens as a Backward Class in the lists and hear complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of any Backward Class in such list and tender such advice to the Government as it deems appropriate, the spokesman said. Various criteria or parameters are adopted by the Commission for declaring any class as 'Backward'. These largely include socio-economic backwardness together with various other indicators, the spokesman said. PTI TAS RCJ