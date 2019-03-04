JK authorities ask FCI, oil companies to speed up supply of essential goods to Kashmir

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) To overcome shortage of essential commodities in Kashmir, authorities Monday directed the Food Corporation of India and the coordinator of public sector oil companies to expedite supplies to the Valley taking advantage of fair weather forecast for next week.The advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, has asked traffic and national highway authorities to facilitate swift movement of trucks carrying essential commodities to Kashmir, an official spokesman said.The coordinator of public sector oil companies, Rajiv Yadav, has informed Ganai that about 2,500 Kl of petrol, 2,500 kl of diesel and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) for over 1 lakh cylinders are in transit, but due to frequent closure of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, supplies are not reaching in time, he said.Ganai, is also the in-charge of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.Several drivers of Kashmir-bound trucks have demanded that they should be given preference by traffic authorities to move towards Srinagar on the national highway, the spokesman said.He said there have been reports that truckers are stranded at various locations on the highway and are not being allowed to move towards Srinagar in a hassle-free manner.The highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of the country. The advisor assured truckers that he would take up the matter with traffic and national highway authorities for early redressal of their grievances.The movement of vehicles on the highway was again affected due to intermittent incidents of shooting stones near the Sharika Mandir and between Ramban and Banihal, a traffic department official said ."Subject to fair weather and clearance of road on Tuesday, only stranded trucks will be allowed towards Srinagar," the official said. The official said other vehicles, including light motor vehicles carrying passengers, will not be allowed from either Jammu or Srinagar. PTI TAS ANBANB