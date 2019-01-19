JK authorities order probe into death of seven people in Leh

Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Authorities in Leh district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday ordered an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of seven people after an avalanche struck two vehicles on Friday.Leh Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa has constituted an enquiry committee comprising Assistant Labour Commissioner Ghulam Nabi Tak and tehsildar Gurmet Namgail to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter, an official said.He said police has started an inquest proceeding in the matter.An avalanche hit two trucks, carrying 10 people, atKhardungla pass -- one of the highest motorable roads in the world at 17,500 feet -- in Ladakh region at 7.00 am on Friday.The two trucks were buried under an avalanche of 20 feet depth, nearly 800 metres from Khardungla Top towards South Pullu.Five bodies were recovered on Friday, while two more found Saturday.A search operation is on for the three missing persons. PTI SSB DPB