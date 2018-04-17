JK Bank says restores cash supply in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Bank today said it has restored sufficient cash supply in the valley with the timely support of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Amid a scenario wherein most of the states in India are facing cash crunch and chain of ATMs stand cash starved, J&K Bank with the timely support of Jammu Regional Office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored sufficient cash supply in the Kashmir valley," a spokesman of the bank said in a statement.

Acting on the disruptions reported in the functioning of ATMs due to cash starvation, J&K Bank requested the RBI to mitigate the sufferings of the people by providing sufficient cash in the valley.

Several ATMs across the valley had gone dry after deficient cash supplies hit the currency chests here few days ago. The cash situation had further deteriorated following three consecutive holidays last weekend. PTI MIJ MR MR