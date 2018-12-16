JK BJP blames separatists, mainstream parties for civilian killings in Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) A day after seven civilians were killed in alleged firing by security forces, Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Sunday said the responsibility of such deaths lies with separatists and supporters of militants, including the mainstream political parties.It regretted the loss of civilian lives in the incident but said the alleged firing by security forces was apparently "inevitable" as the mob was indulging in stone-pelting and had taken law in their hands and were not dispersing despite warning.Seven civilians were killed when security forces allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelting protesters after gunning down three militants in a gunfight in a village in Pulwama district Sunday. An Army jawan was also killed in the exchange of fire with the ultras."While loss of lives of civilians in firing is a matter of concern, but the responsibility of such death lies with separatists and supporters of militants, including mainstream political parties, who are playing second fiddle to separatist to remain in circulation," State BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in a statement here.Without naming the mainstream parties, but apparently referring to the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party, he said with mainstream political parties not playing their role but running away from their democratic responsibilities, the youths have been left to the "disguising propaganda" of separatists and militants.Due to this situation the youths under mistaken belief gather at encounter site to create situation of confusion to help trapped militants to run away, without realising that the death and destruction in the valley is caused by militants and their nefarious activities, Sethi said."Security forces are generally using utmost restraint in encounters, but put in a situation where large number of people come out to rescue militants and enemies of the nation, choice left is very less," he said and advised the parents of youths to ensure that their children do not go to places of encounters.The chief spokesperson said the "hands of the mainstream political parties of Kashmir are soaked with blood of innocent because of their inaction and lack of guts to come out in open and call a spade a spade"."Their total political surrender to Hurriyat and militants to come to their good books is destructive to Kashmiryat and inclusive culture of Kashmir. They have to make a choice whether they stand with militants or people," he said.He said speaking different languages at different places and propagating double standards in public life by them will lead to more destructions and losses in Kashmir. PTI TAS KJ