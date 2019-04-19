JK BJP writes to EC; demands FIR against Cong leaders for MCC violation

Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vikramaditya Singh and Waqar Rasool for violation of model code of conduct on the day of voting in Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. The BJP took strong note of an audio clip of former Congress MLA Waqar Rasool Wani which went viral on social media groups of voters of erstwhile Doda-Ramban-Kishtwar belt.The party claimed that Wani, in the audio, campaigned for Congress candidate in Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency on the day of polling on Thursday.In its complaint, the BJP requested the EC and Chief Electoral Officer of J&K to take action against Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Wani and Vikramaditya Singh--the Congress candidate in Udhampur-- for violation of model code of conduct (MCC). A BJP spokesman said Wani was not only campaigning on the day of voting, but also directing voters from a particular religion and region to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate on "communal lines". The BJP called upon the poll body to take appropriate action under rules governing MCC and relevant provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) by registration of an FIR against the Congress leaders. PTI AB SRY