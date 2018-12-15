JK Budget 2019-20: Key allocations

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the Rs 88,911 crore budget approved by Jammu and Kashmir state administrative council (SAC) for FY 2019-20. Infrastructure: Rs 30,469 crore earmarked for investment in development sector; Rs 3,631 crore additional investment in 1,643 languishing projects;To build spending capacity, line departments to be provided funds for hiring consultants, creating DPR preparation cells, project implementation agencies, IT consultants etc;Local governance: Rs 2,573 crore for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rs 1,030 crore for Urban Local Bodies in next 15 months;Every Panchayat to get Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore depending upon area, population;2,000 posts of Accounts Assistants proposed to be created for Panchayati Raj; InstitutionsMGNREGA funds proposed to be supplemented by 10 per cent capital infusion from the state exchequer to create quality assets;Rural Development: State allocation for rural development department proposed to be doubled to undertake works of urgent public need; Rs 7 crore state share proposed to be provided to rural development department for solid Waste management; Rs 1 crore additional funds proposed to be allocated to rural development department for construction of quality pathways in mountainous villages;Agriculture /Horticulture: Annual allocation to agriculture sector proposed to be enhanced by Rs 20 crore;50 per cent subsidy proposed for all new controlled atmospheric stores to be established next fiscal;50 per cent subsidy for refrigerated vans for transportation of perishable vegetables/fruits;Provision of Rs 9.18 crore to meet freight subsidy for transportation of cut-flowers to promote commercial flower cultivationEducation: Rs 250 crore proposed for upgradation of infra in existing, New Degree Colleges; Rs 100 crore to be allocated for providing benches and desks for students in primary and middle schools; Rs 45 crore for providing assured electricity, drinking water supply to schools;Rs 5.5 crore for reactivating EDUSAT, setting up additional smart classrooms;Rs 3.50 crore proposed to be provided to help prepare students for competitive exams like IAS/KAS/JEE/NEET/Banking; Rs 1,000 crore for regularisation of Rahbar-e-taleem and SSA teachers;Healthcare:Rs 350 crore for completion of under-construction buildings of Medical Colleges, district and sub-district Hospitals, public health centres etc; Rs 100 crore for onetime augmentation of equipment in hospitals; Rs 87.09 crore state share proposed for AIIMS Vijapur in Jammu region and AIIMS Awantipora in Kashmir valley; Rs 32 crore additional State share for five New Medical Colleges; Rs 1.50 crore for purchase of five critical care ambulances for hilly districts; Rs 1 crore for drug-de-addiction centre at SKIMS Medical College Bemina; Sonam Narbo Hospital, Leh proposed to be upgraded to 300 bedded hospital for which a provision of Rs 3 crore has been made;Power Sector: Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for power purchase; Rs 300 crore proposed over and above normal outlay, PMDP and centrally sponsored schemes for upgradation of power distribution network; Rs 55 crore proposed for promotion of solar power; PHE/Irrigation & Flood Control: Rs 1,500 crore allocation proposed to augment drinking water supply; Mega drinking water supply project on Chenab River to be taken up for execution to augment potable water supply in Jammu; Rs 150 crore for upgradation of irrigation facilities;State share provided for Shahpur Kandi Dam project and Ujh multipurpose project;Rs 12 crore provided for purchase of dredgers for Irrigation and Flood Control Dept;Roads and Buildings: Additional Rs 1,000 crore for completion of languishing connectivity projects; Annual allocation for macadamisation proposed to be enhanced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore for 2019-20; Rs 100 crore proposed for land acquisition of PMGSY roads; Rs 20 crore for beautification of bridges and flyovers in Srinagar and Jammu;Industries and Commerce: Rs 400 crore for augmentation of infrastructure including waste disposal in existing and upcoming industrial estates; Pending issues of amnesty on interest and penalty of power arrears of industries resolved;Tourism: Rs 130 crore for tourism promotion in addition to Rs 2,000 crore under PMDP for infrastructure upgradation;Culture: Rs 50 lakh for nomination preparation process for "World Heritage Licensing of Mughal Gardens by UNESCO" Rs 1 crore each proposed for establishing dedicated Art Galleries in Srinagar and Jammu Rs 1 crore provided for construction of Planetarium near Kala Kendra Jammu Rs 25 crore to be provided for establishment of Art and Culture Centres at district levelYouth Services and Sports:Rs 350 crore proposed for massive upgradation of sports infrastructure;Rs 5 crore for promotion of youth exchange programmes;Transport: Rs 25 crore for subsidy for purchase of 500 new buses in private sector; Rs 36 crore for revival of SRTC; Rs 25 crore for purchase of low floor buses;Housing and Urban Development:Metropolitan Authorities to be created for Srinagar and Jammu with an initial outlay of Rs 100 crore;Rs 500 crore for construction of drainage and sewerage network, STPs;Rs 10 crore for installing high mask lights in Srinagar and Jammu;Rs 10 crore proposed for riverfront development in Jammu city and connecting Vikram Chowk with Gujjar Nagar bridge along river Tawi;IT Infrastructure Rs 15 crore for providing dedicated IT infrastructure at Civil Secretariat, Jammu to avoid relocating of computers and other paraphernalia during Durbar Move;Rs 5 crore for digitisation of office records of Civil Secretariat;Rs 3 crore for installation of robust LAN Network in Civil Secretariat. 